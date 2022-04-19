NBFC MFIs, low-rated corporates put off capital-raising plans as rates stay high

Representative image.

A clutch of smaller non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and lower-rated corporates are likely to postpone plans to raise funds on account of rising cost of funds and prevailing uncertainty on rates in the debt market, according to bankers and analysts Moneycontrol spoke to.

This trend is significant against the backdrop of interest rates beginning to inch up as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is caught up in the growth-inflation trade-off. The central bank, which has adopted a growth-supportive accommodative stance, recently shifted stance to a ‘less accommodative’ one stating that inflation is a bigger worry now than slowing growth. Economists expect the central bank to begin hiking rates later this year.

Given the uncertainty, lower-rated Indian corporates, especially shadow lenders in the microfinance business, are unlikely to tap the debt market for fundraising till the central bank steps in to calm sentiment in the government securities market, top bankers and analysts said.

To give a few examples, companies like Five Star Business Finance, Belstar Microfinance and Asirvad Micro Finance have already indicated that they are unlikely to come up with a bond issue at least in April to avoid borrowing at higher rates, at least two people in the know said on condition of anonymity. Five Star Business Finance’s bonds are rated A+ by ICRA and have a ‘stable’ rating, while papers of Belstar Microfinance and Asirvad Micro Finance are each rated AA- by CRISIL.

Funding turns costlier

The interest rates at which smaller companies borrow money from the debt market are presently in the range of 8.60-10.60 percent for a 12-month to 18-month bond. This rate has gone up by at least 50-70 basis points in the last three to four months.

“We are of the view that the volatility in the government bond market is here to stay, especially with crude stabilising above $100 per barrel and inflation woes set to accentuate further. In such a scenario, it would be prudent for such corporates to wait it out, at least till the Reserve Bank of India intervenes and soothes market sentiment in government securities,” said Archita Joshi, chief manager, PF, AUM Capital Market.

“However, if there is an urgent refinancing need, these corporates should look to raise funds for a shorter time period so that their papers are liquid. If the capital raising is to spur growth, it could wait,” Joshi said.

Struggle for growth capital

NBFCs and microfinance lenders have struggled as the Covid-19 pandemic strained borrower profiles. Banks, on the other hand, are unwilling to lend to lower-rated corporates to shield their balance sheets from likely defaults. Hence, these companies are forced to tap the debt market to raise capital at higher rates.

Bond market investors generally use credit agencies’ ratings to determine the risk premium to be charged on such investments. A lower credit rating indicates that the investment has a higher risk premium, and this leads to a higher interest rate or return on investment for such instruments. Corporate bond rates are aligned with government bond yields and usually trade at a premium.

“Mid-sized corporates, especially NBFC-MFIs, often come to the debt market for fresh financing,” said a senior banker with a leading state-run bank, requesting anonymity. “Any kind of fundraising, especially through debt, will be selective at this stage. If the capital raising is to service earlier debt, they may go for it, but if it is to fund growth, they should wait.”

Why is the bond market spooked?

Sentiment in the government bond market has been jittery of late, given the record borrowing by the sovereign for this financial year that began April 1 and as central banks across the world begin to withdraw ultra-loose monetary policies. In India, the RBI’s recently adopted hawkish policy stance and gradual withdrawal of banking system liquidity have raised expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes in coming months, leading to hardening of bond yields.

The benchmark 10-year yield rose to a three-year high of 7.28 percent last week, but has cooled off to 7.15 percent now in anticipation that the RBI could opt for a bond purchase auction from the open market, money market dealers told Moneycontrol. Bond prices and yields have an inverse relationship.

“There is little scope for the benchmark 10-year to surpass 7.50 percent at least in the immediate term. Moreover, there is a possibility that the RBI supports the market with its debt purchases, and that could calm down soaring bond yields,” said Debendra Kumar Dash, vice-president, fixed income and money market at AU Small Finance Bank.

“Once that happens and yields stabilise in a range, it would be opportune for smaller corporates and microfinance institutions to opt for fundraising rather than playing a volatile market,” Dash added.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes