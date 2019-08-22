NBFC financing: Banks shun ratings, dig deep into loan books

Banks have become increasingly selective and cautious while lending to non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) after the IL&FS defaults last year. As a result, NBFCs with expertise in lending to niche areas stand a better chance to receive bank funding as against those with mixed portfolios.

“Instead of just going with their ratings, we are looking at their risks and how they are addressing them. The more comfort we get from the NBFCs who are addressing those risks better, the more we are willing to lend to them,” said Arijit Basu, Managing Director, State Bank of India (SBI). “We are looking at all NBFCs. The only thing is that earlier we were not looking at their underlying portfolio as closely as we are doing now,” he added.

The credibility of credit rating agencies also took a hit after top-rated papers saw multiple downgrades in a snap.

Pallav Mohapatra, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Central Bank of India also said the lender is now interested in knowing what is the size and nature of NBFCs exposure to each sector. “Banks are be extending loans to NBFCs who are into niche areas,” Mohapatra said. “But if they have a mixture of onward lending then it will be difficult to know where the money going,” he added.

Over the past few months, the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced several measures to push liquidity from the banking system to the needy NBFCs. However, reluctance to lend amid risk-averse scenario has created a bottleneck of funds to the sector.

“The lending activity by banks depends on their risk perception. And we cannot tell the banks to whom to lend and to whom not to,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said after announcing a fourth straight rate cut in the August policy review. “As a regulator, we cannot say that; it is for banks to consider and examine individual loan applications, individual applications for credit and give loans. So, far RBI is concerned, we are providing an enabling situation where the banks should be able to ensure better credit flow,” he added.

Basu said the measures taken by the government and RBI were “fairly adequate” but there is a need for a faster deepening of bond markets so that smaller NBFCs can have access to long term financing that banks cannot provide.

3 months at 289