App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 10:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

NBCC to submit revised bid to acquire Jaypee Infratech by April 25

NBCC and Suraksha Group are in race to acquire bankruptcy-bound realty firm Jaypee Infratech.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned NBCC Ltd is likely to submit revised bid by April 25 for acquiring debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech and complete the housing projects. Lenders of Jaypee Infratech met Tuesday here and asked NBCC to submit their plan by April 25 as requested by the public sector firm, sources said.

NBCC and Suraksha Group are in race to acquire bankruptcy-bound realty firm Jaypee Infratech. Separately, Jaypee group promoters have submitted over Rs 10,000 crore offer to settle lenders debt and complete projects but the same is not being considered.

In the last meeting, the committee of creditors (CoC) had asked both NBCC and Suraksha to sweeten their offer.

NBCC had even suggested that it was ready to work as project management consultant and charge fees for completing the stalled projects.

related news

In its earlier resolution plan, NBCC offered 1,400 acre land worth Rs 6,000 crore as well as Yamuna Expressway to lenders.

It had proposed that banks should raise about Rs 2,000 crore against the expressway and provide half of the amount (Rs 1,000 crore) to the state-owned company, which would utilise the fund as an upfront payment.

NBCC had offered to fund the gap of about Rs 1,500 crore between estimated construction cost and receivables from customers.

In contrast, Suraksha Group made an offer of about Rs 20 crore as an upfront payment and land worth Rs 5,000 crore, sources had said. The Mumbai-based group promised to complete the pending projects in three years.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in 2017 had admitted the application of a consortium led by IDBI Bank seeking resolution of Jaypee Infratech, and appointed Anuj Jain as the insolvency resolution professional (IRP) to manage the company's business and invite bids from investors.

In the first attempt under the insolvency process, lenders had rejected the Rs 7,350 crore bid of Lakshdeep, part of Suraksha Group, as they found it to be substantially lower than the company's net worth and assets.

Therefore, the IRP in October 2018 started a fresh initiative to revive Jaypee Infratech.

The realty firm has an outstanding debt of nearly Rs 9,800 crore, of which Rs 4,334 crore pertains to IDBI Bank. Other lenders are IIFCL, LIC, SBI, Corporation Bank, Syndicate Bank, Bank Of Maharashtra, ICICI Bank, Union Bank, IFCI, J&K Bank, Axis Bank and Srei Equipment Finance.

Jaypee Infratech is developing about 32,000 flats, of which it has delivered 9,500 units. JAL had deposited Rs 750 crore in the registry of the Supreme Court for refund to buyers. However, this amount was transferred to the NCLT as per an order of the apex court.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 10:08 pm

tags #Business #Jaypee Infratech #Market news #NBCC Ltd

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs RR at Mohali: KL Rahul fifty takes Kings ...

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli says Mahesh Bhatt threw a shoe at th ...

Dharma’s Kalank and SOTY2 wary of Thanos and Avengers: Endgame?

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel calls Randeep Hooda “Karan ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Days after Shatrughan Sinha moved to Congres ...

Exclusive: Anushka Sharma’s web show rolls and it stars Gul Panag!

Rishi Kapoor makes an ‘observation’: Most Indian cricketers sport ...

Did Alia Bhatt just approve Randeep Hooda's 'occasional actor' remark ...

Know what Varun Dhawan said when asked if he was nervous right before ...

SpiceJet to Add Five More 90-seater Bombardier Q400s to Fleet

Railways Remove Phoolan Devi's Picture From Wall, Trigger Row

In Congress' New List of Three Candidates, Acharya Pramod Krishnam Nam ...

NASA’s TESS Discovers First Earth-Sized Alien World, 53 Light Years ...

28 Killed as Flash Floods, Thunderstorms, Dust Storms Lash Pakistan

Congress Names Pankaj Sanghvi From BJP Citadel Indore as Saffron Party ...

9-year-old Indian Girl Wins USD 1 Million Jackpot in Dubai

'In Congress' DNA to Divide': BJP Slams Sidhu for Rally Speech, Accuse ...

Real Environmental Woes Not Addressed in BJP and Congress Manifestoes: ...

DMK's Dayanidhi Maran ducks questions on corruption, promises jobs and ...

IMD or Skymet: Who will get 2019's monsoon forecast right?

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: EC, PIB and Congress use 'Game of Thrones' refer ...

We want balanced trade with India, says Chinese envoy

The race against time to tackle climate change agents

Wall Street opens higher after upbeat UnitedHealth, J&J results

ICICI Bank, RIL, Godrej Properties among top stock picks by CLSA for 2 ...

Indian pharma growth decelerated in March but expect good future growt ...

Expect crude prices to stabilise around $66/barrel this year, says Woo ...

Lok Sabha polls: Arvind Kejriwal-Rahul Gandhi Twitter spat mere grands ...

Ultimate Marvel marathon — Iron Man to Captain Marvel, watching all ...

Child marriage rampant in West Bengal's Malda, but parties believe add ...

Jet Airways crisis: Debt-laden airline needs bigger cheque, experience ...

Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar win Pulitzer; Wa Lone, Kyaw Soe ...

Champions League: Manchester United's misfiring attack needs fine-tuni ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Taking Indian politics to board games: How 'Shasn' and 'The Poll' plac ...

TikTok Ban in India: Uncertain future for app looms; rise in content r ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.