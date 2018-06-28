App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

NBCC sells 28,000 sq ft office space in South Delhi for Rs 83 cr

Company added, "The profit margin available to NBCC against this deal will be about Rs 55 crore."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned NBCC today said it has sold nearly 28,000 sq ft office space at Okhla in the national capital to Balmer Lawrie & Co for Rs 83 crore. In a filing to the BSE, the company informed that it has "sold office space measuring 27,769 sq ft at NBCC Centre, Okhla, Phase-1, New Delhi to Balmer Lawrie & Co for a total value of Rs 83.31 crore".

  1. The profit margin available to NBCC against this deal will be about Rs 55 crore, it added.

  2. NBCC (India), a navratna enterprise under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, present areas of operations are categorised into three main segments -- project management consultancy (PMC), real estate and EPC contracting.

With consolidated revenue of Rs 6,401 crore, NBCC has been growing with a consistent upward trajectory of 20 percent CAGR in the past five years.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 03:55 pm

tags #Balmer Lawrie & Co #Current Affairs #India #NBCC #Real Estate

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.