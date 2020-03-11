NBCC India bags orders worth Rs 129cr in February

State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd today said it has bagged business orders worth Rs 128.66 crore last month.

"NBCC (India) Ltd has secured the total business of Rs 128.66 crore (approx) in the month of February, 2020," the company said in a filing to BSE.

The area of operation of NBCC, a navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE), encompass three primary segments -- project management consultancy, engineering procurement and construction and real estate development.

Shares of NBCC were trading at Rs 21, down 1.18 percent over its previous close on BSE.