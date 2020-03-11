App
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 12:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

NBCC India bags orders worth Rs 129cr in February

The area of operation of NBCC, a navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE), encompass three primary segments -- project management consultancy, engineering procurement and construction and real estate development.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd today  said it has bagged business orders worth Rs 128.66 crore last month.

"NBCC (India) Ltd has secured the total business of Rs 128.66 crore (approx) in the month of February, 2020," the company said in a filing to BSE.

Close
Shares of NBCC were trading at Rs 21, down 1.18 percent over its previous close on BSE.

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 12:30 pm

tags #BSE #Business #Companies #NBCC

