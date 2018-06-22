NBCC India appointed as 'implementing agency' for construction of Vanijya Bhawan

State-owned construction firm NBCC (India) Ltd today said it has been appointed as the implementing agency to construct Vanijya Bhawan, to be developed at a cost of Rs 226.83 crore, whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Vanijya Bhawan, which will come up on Akbar road in Lutyen's Delhi, will house the commerce ministry.

"The total cost of the project is Rs 226.83 crore," NBCC said in a statement.

The project will be spread across an area of 4.3 acres with a built-up area of 39,500 square metres, of which ground coverage shall be 22 per cent only.

"The Vanijya Bhawan will comprise G+5 stories with two basements and have a parking capacity of 444 cars," the statement said.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep S Puri said: “Vanijya Bhawan will be a green and smart building and will eventually become a global hub for trade promotion and policy. I am confident that NBCC will be able to complete the project by third quarter of 2019.”

NBCC's CMD Anoop Kumar Mittal explained the features of new Vanijya Bhawan complex through its 3D model to the prime minister at the event.