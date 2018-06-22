App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 09:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

NBCC India appointed as 'implementing agency' for construction of Vanijya Bhawan

"The Vanijya Bhawan will comprise G+5 stories with two basements and have a parking capacity of 444 cars," the statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned construction firm NBCC (India) Ltd today said it has been appointed as the implementing agency to construct Vanijya Bhawan, to be developed at a cost of Rs 226.83 crore, whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Vanijya Bhawan, which will come up on Akbar road in Lutyen's Delhi, will house the commerce ministry.

"The total cost of the project is Rs 226.83 crore," NBCC said in a statement.

The project will be spread across an area of 4.3 acres with a built-up area of 39,500 square metres, of which ground coverage shall be 22 per cent only.

"The Vanijya Bhawan will comprise G+5 stories with two basements and have a parking capacity of 444 cars," the statement said.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep S Puri said: “Vanijya Bhawan will be a green and smart building and will eventually become a global hub for trade promotion and policy. I am confident that NBCC will be able to complete the project by third quarter of 2019.”

NBCC's CMD Anoop Kumar Mittal explained the features of new Vanijya Bhawan complex through its 3D model to the prime minister at the event.
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 09:10 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Narendra Modi #NBCC #Vanijya Bhawan

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.