English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    NBCC gets work order worth Rs 981 crore in March

    In a regulatory filing, the company informed that it has bagged a work order for Rs 500 crore (approximately), namely for providing comprehensive, design, engineering and project management consultant (PMC) services for various works in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

    PTI
    April 18, 2022 / 04:23 PM IST

    State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd on Monday said it has bagged business worth Rs 981.17 crore in the last month.

    In a regulatory filing, the company informed that it has bagged a work order for Rs 500 crore (approximately), namely for providing comprehensive, design, engineering and project management consultant (PMC) services for various works in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

    Besides, the company had bagged many other projects last month.

    NBCC (India) Limited, formerly known as National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited, is a Navratna Enterprise.

    With operations spreading across India and overseas, the company is into three business verticals: PMC (project management consultancy), EPC (engineering procurement & construction) and real estate.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #NBCC #NBCC India Ltd
    first published: Apr 18, 2022 04:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.