NBCC gets work order worth Rs 981 crore in March

State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd on Monday said it has bagged business worth Rs 981.17 crore in the last month.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that it has bagged a work order for Rs 500 crore (approximately), namely for providing comprehensive, design, engineering and project management consultant (PMC) services for various works in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Besides, the company had bagged many other projects last month.

NBCC (India) Limited, formerly known as National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited, is a Navratna Enterprise.

With operations spreading across India and overseas, the company is into three business verticals: PMC (project management consultancy), EPC (engineering procurement & construction) and real estate.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes