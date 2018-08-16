App
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 09:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

NBCC gets Rs 250 crore order from SAIL to build super speciality hospital at Kerala

The proposed hospital will have 156 beds accommodating super-specialities like cardiology, cardiac surgery, neurology and nephrology, the statement said.

State-owned NBCC (India) today said it has bagged Rs 250 crore order from SAIL for the construction of Ispat post-graduate medical institute and super-speciality hospital at Rourkela Steel Plant.

The new super-speciality block, 500-seater Auditorium and the medical institute will be spread across 3 lakh sq ft, it added. NBCC will plan and design the building as a 'Steel Intensive' structure and execute the works as project management consultant using green and energy-efficient technologies.

The company has three main business segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), real estate development and EPC contracting.
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 09:27 pm

