NBCC get consultancy work for two projects worth Rs 168 cr

State-owned NBCC on Friday said it has bagged two new project management consultancy works from Central Board of Direct Taxes and Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences for projects worth Rs 168 crore.

In a regulatory filing, NBCC said it has secured two new orders on PMC (project management consultancy) basis -- construction of residential accommodation for Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in New Delhi and construction of an office cum training centre for the Central Board of Direct Taxes in Saket in the national capital.

"The total estimated cost of these projects is Rs 168 crore (approx)," it added.