Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 07:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

NBCC get consultancy work for two projects worth Rs 168 cr

In a regulatory filing, NBCC said it has secured two new orders on PMC (project management consultancy) basis -- construction of residential accommodation for Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in New Delhi and construction of an office cum training centre for the Central Board of Direct Taxes in Saket in the national capital.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
State-owned NBCC on Friday said it has bagged two new project management consultancy works from Central Board of Direct Taxes and Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences for projects worth Rs 168 crore.

In a regulatory filing, NBCC said it has secured two new orders on PMC (project management consultancy) basis -- construction of residential accommodation for Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in New Delhi and construction of an office cum training centre for the Central Board of Direct Taxes in Saket in the national capital.

"The total estimated cost of these projects is Rs 168 crore (approx)," it added.
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 06:59 pm

