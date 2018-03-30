App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 30, 2018 09:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

NBCC eyes 35% revenue growth from next fiscal: CMD

NBCC soon would unveil a five-year growth vision, said Mittal who yesterday got a one-year extension as the Chairman and Managing Director.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State-owned construction firm NBCC Ltd is targeting to achieve a higher growth of 30-35 per cent from next fiscal onwards on the back of a strong Rs 1 lakh crore order book, its CMD Anoop Kumar Mittal said today.

NBCC soon would unveil a five-year growth vision, said Mittal who yesterday got a one-year extension as the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) within days after getting a clean chit in an alleged corruption case investigated by the CBI.

"We are currently undertaking 345 projects with an order book of about Rs 1,00,000 crore. Our revenue in the current fiscal is likely to remain at last year's level of about Rs 6,500 crore. From next financial year onwards, you will see real growth of revenue," Mittal said.

He said the company is targeting 30-35 per cent revenue growth every year. "We will soon launch a vision document for the next five years".

related news

Mittal said the company plans to develop one lakh homes, mostly in the affordable category, in the next five years. This would be constructed on its own land as well as surplus land of other public sector units.

On getting the clean chit, Mittal said he was always confident that truth would come out. "Last 100 days were of anxiety and tension. Now everybody, including our employees, is relieved".

Mittal highlighted some prestigious projects being undertaken by NBCC including redevelopment of some colonies in the national capital as well as ITPO Complex at Pragati Maidan here.

Earlier this month, NBCC informed in a regulatory filing that no charges have been established against its CMD as allegations against him were not corroborated during the CBI investigation.

In late December, the CBI had booked Mittal for alleged corruption in the Rs 2,150-crore re-development project of ITPO Complex at Pragati Maidan here.

NBCC has broadly three areas of operations -- project management consultancy (PMC), real estate development and EPC contracting.

tags #Business #Companies #India #NBCC

most popular

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.