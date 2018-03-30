App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 30, 2018 11:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

NBCC CMD Anoop Kunar Mittal gets one year extension

Mittal took over as the CMD of the National Building Construction Corporation in 2013

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Anoop Kumar Mittal was today given one year extension as the Chairman and Managing Director of state-run NBCC with effect from April 1.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in Mittal's tenure, an order issued by personnel ministry said.

He took over as the CMD of the National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC), a public sector undertaking, in 2013 for a period of five years.

The announcement of his extension comes shortly after he got clean chit from the NBCC's vigilance department. He was named in an FIR filed by CBI in about Rs 2,100 crore Pragati Maidan redevelopment project.

