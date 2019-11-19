NBCC bags Rs 500-cr order to develop National Museum of Natural History

In a regulatory filing, NBCC (India) said it has been 'entrusted by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate...to provide principle project consultancy and executing agency for development of the National Museum of Natural History at Bhairon Marg, New Delhi'.
State-owned NBCC on November 19 said it has bagged a Rs 500-crore project from the environment ministry to develop National Museum of Natural History in the national capital.

In a regulatory filing, NBCC (India) said it has been "entrusted by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate...to provide principle project consultancy and executing agency for development of the National Museum of Natural History at Bhairon Marg, New Delhi".The estimated project cost is Rs 500 crore, it added.
First Published on Nov 19, 2019 08:26 pm