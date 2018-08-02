App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 08:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

NBCC bags Rs 400 crore deal to build India Pavilion at Dubai Expo

The Dubai World Expo 2020, which will remain open for six months, is expected to have footfalls of more than 10 million visitors from 200 countries.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

State-run NBCC (India) today said it has bagged a Rs 400-crore project from the commerce ministry to construct the India Pavilion at the Dubai World Expo 2020.

It has signed memorandum of understanding with the ministry for the project and the scope of work includes conceptualisation, design and construction of the 4,614-square-metre India pavilion and other utilities, an official release said.

Apart from showcasing government's various programmes like 'Make in India', smart cities, digital India, the aim of pavilion is to also showcase the country's strength in innovation and startups which are pushing the boundaries in high technology areas like artificial intelligence, fin-tech, space and green energy.

The Dubai World Expo 2020, which will remain open for six months, is expected to have footfalls of more than 10 million visitors from 200 countries.

NBCC has a strong overseas presence with several ongoing and completed projects in countries like Maldives, Turkey, Oman and Mauritius.

Recently, the company has bagged an order worth Rs 2,000 crore to build high-capacity convention centres in nine different African countries namely Niger, Uganda, Malawi, Zambia, Liberia, Gambia, Burkina Faso, Togo, Gabon.
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 08:37 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.