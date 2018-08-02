NBCC bags Rs 400 crore deal to build India Pavilion at Dubai Expo

State-run NBCC (India) today said it has bagged a Rs 400-crore project from the commerce ministry to construct the India Pavilion at the Dubai World Expo 2020.

It has signed memorandum of understanding with the ministry for the project and the scope of work includes conceptualisation, design and construction of the 4,614-square-metre India pavilion and other utilities, an official release said.

Apart from showcasing government's various programmes like 'Make in India', smart cities, digital India, the aim of pavilion is to also showcase the country's strength in innovation and startups which are pushing the boundaries in high technology areas like artificial intelligence, fin-tech, space and green energy.

The Dubai World Expo 2020, which will remain open for six months, is expected to have footfalls of more than 10 million visitors from 200 countries.

NBCC has a strong overseas presence with several ongoing and completed projects in countries like Maldives, Turkey, Oman and Mauritius.

Recently, the company has bagged an order worth Rs 2,000 crore to build high-capacity convention centres in nine different African countries namely Niger, Uganda, Malawi, Zambia, Liberia, Gambia, Burkina Faso, Togo, Gabon.