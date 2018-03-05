App
Mar 05, 2018 11:32 AM IST | Source: PTI

NBCC bags Rs 192-crore order from REC

"NBCC has received letter of award of work from Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd for the construction and development of REC Township at Sector -57, Gurugram amounting to Rs 192 crore (approx) wherein NBCC will work as project management consultant at the rate of 7.0 per cent fees," the company said in a BSE filing.

State-owned construction firm NBCC today said it has received an order worth Rs 192 crore from Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) for construction and development of a township in Gurugram.

"NBCC has received letter of award of work from Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd for the construction and development of REC Township at Sector -57, Gurugram amounting to Rs 192 crore (approx) wherein NBCC will work as project management consultant at the rate of 7.0 per cent fees," the company said in a BSE filing.

Shares of NBCC were trading 1.51 per cent lower at Rs 192.95 on BSE.

