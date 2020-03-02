App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 12:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

NBCC bags order worth Rs 65cr from BHEL

In a filing to BSE, NBCC said it will execute this project on engineering, procurement and construction mode.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
State-owned construction firm NBCC (India) on Monday said it has bagged an order worth 64.83 crore from Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) in Jharkhand.

In a filing to BSE, NBCC said it will execute this project on engineering, procurement and construction mode.

"This is to inform that NBCC (India) Limited has received an order from BHEL for construction of... reinforced concrete single steel flue chimney with borosilicate glass block lining system of 660 MW each (3 numbers) at North Karanapura STPP, Jharkhand," the company said.

Close

The total project cost is Rs 64.83 crore, NBCC said.

Shares of the company were trading 3.03 percent higher from their previous close at Rs 27.20 apiece on BSE.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 12:05 pm

tags #BHEL #BSE #Business #Companies #Jharkhand #NBCC

