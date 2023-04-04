 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NBCC bags consultancy work for construction of border, road in Mizoram

PTI
Apr 04, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST

State-owned NBCC Ltd has bagged consultancy work for construction of border and road in Mizoram along Indo-Bangladesh border.

The value of the work is Rs 448 crore.

The nature of the order is project management consultancy on deposit work basis, NBCC said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The consultancy is for construction of the border and road between BP No 2350 to BP No 2364 (length 88.58 km) in Mizoram along the Indo-Bangladesh border, it added.