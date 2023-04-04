NBCC bags consultancy work for construction of border, road in Mizoram

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

State-owned NBCC Ltd has bagged consultancy work for construction of border and road in Mizoram along Indo-Bangladesh border.

The value of the work is Rs 448 crore.

The nature of the order is project management consultancy on deposit work basis, NBCC said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The consultancy is for construction of the border and road between BP No 2350 to BP No 2364 (length 88.58 km) in Mizoram along the Indo-Bangladesh border, it added.

The order has been bagged form the Department of Border Management, Ministry of Home Affairs, NBCC said.

NBCC is into Project Management Consultancy (PMC) and real estate business.