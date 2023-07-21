Nazara's Nodwin Gaming launches season 2 of esports tournament BGMS; strikes deal for TV, OTT rights

Season 2 of BGMI Master Series will kick off on August 4, and features 24 teams and a prize pool of Rs 2.1 crore (over USD 250,000).

Nazara Technologies' Nodwin Gaming announced the second season of BGMI (Battleground Mobile India) Master Series on July 21. The season 2 of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS), which will kick off on August 4, features 24 teams and offers a prize pool of Rs 2.1 crore (over USD 250,000).

Among the 24 teams, 14 esports outfits will be invited directly, while the remaining 10 spots are to be earned by the victors from the open qualifiers, which is open to anyone in India.

Nodwin has partnered with game streaming platform Rooter for digital streaming of BGMS while Star Sports will continue to broadcast the second season. The television broadcast of the first season of the the series in 2022 had garnered over 36 million viewers over the course of the tournament.

Commentary options

This year, the second season will be broadcast on TV in three different languages including Hindi, English, and Tamil.

“Last year, we took a bold leap of faith by airing the BGMI Masters Series on primetime television. That leap turned out to be an incredible success, revolutionizing the esports ecosystem and transforming how esports is traditionally consumed in India. BGMS season 2 has a larger prize pool, larger participation base,” said Akshat Rathee, co-founder and managing director, Nodwin Gaming.

Nodwin Gaming has also announced its partnership with two-wheeler manufacturing giant TVS Motor as its mobility partner for the upcoming season.

"The Master Series is a great opportunity for brands to connect with the gaming community in a highly engaging setting. We are now actively working with multiple brands to help them reach out to the community through our media solutions like sponsorships, advertising campaigns, creator marketing, and more," said Dipesh Agarwal, Co-founder and COO, Rooter.