Rakesh Jhunjunwala-backed Nazara Tech investor Krafton to launch $5 billion plus IPO next week

The South Korean company behind blockbuster video game Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is reportedly looking at raising at least $5 billion in the IPO by selling 20 percent of its shares.

Moneycontrol News
June 11, 2021 / 07:39 PM IST
At $5 billion-plus, Krafton would become the biggest IPO in South Korea since the 4.9 trillion won ($4.4 billion) float of Samsung Life Insurance in 2010, exchange data shows.

Tencent-backed company Krafton, which has invested in NODWIN Gaming -- a subsidiary of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed gaming company Nazara Technologies, will launch its initial public offering (IPO) early next week in South Korea, as per media reports.

Krafton’s offering could be South Korea’s largest listing in 11 years, reports said quoting people privy to the matter.

Notably, NODWIN Gaming has raised Rs 164 crore (approximately $22.5 million) from Krafton.

The South Korean company behind blockbuster video game Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is reportedly looking at raising at least $5 billion in the IPO by selling 20 percent of its shares.

The Korea Exchange has announced that Krafton had preliminary approval for its planned listing.

Official filings to start the IPO will be made early next week, three people who did not want to be identified as they were authorised to speak to the media, told Reuters.

South Korea is experiencing its hottest IPO market on record and analysts expect that least 20 trillion won ($18.4 billion) will be raised in 2021, which would be about four times above 2020 levels.

Krafton would be valued at around $25 billion based on its current plans, although the final size of the IPO could increase, the report further said citing source.

In a statement, Krafton said that it could not comment on details of the IPO before it lodges a regulatory filing.

The price at which shares will be offered, and therefore Krafton’s value, will be decided once the process is finalised which, under the South Korean system, can take several weeks.

(With Reuters inputs)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #IPO #Krafton #Nazara Technologies #PUBG
first published: Jun 11, 2021 06:44 pm

