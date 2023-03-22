Nazara subsidiary Sportskeeda buys Pro Football Network to bolster its US presence

Sportskeeda, the global sports and gaming media subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, has signed definitive agreements to acquire a 73.27 percent stake in US sports media company Pro Football Network for $1.82 million (Rs 16 crore) in an all-cash transaction, as the company looks to bolster its user base and offerings in the United States.

This is the first acquisition for Sportskeeda in the US sports media market and is being done by its US subsidiary Sportskeeda Inc through a combination of primary capital infusion and secondary stock purchases, the company said in a statement. The deal is expected to close on April 10, 2023.

The United States is the biggest market for Sportskeeda, accounting for about 61.7 percent of the company's revenues for the first nine months of the financial year 2023, followed by India that contributed about 25 percent of the revenues.

The company further mentioned that it has the option to acquire up to 10% of additional stock of the Pro Football Network in the calendar year 2024 and up to 8% stock in the calendar year 2025 respectively. Sportskeeda parent Absolute Sports will use its cash reserves to fund the transaction.

Nitish Mittersain, CEO and Joint MD of Nazara Technologies said "The Pro Football Network acquisition kickstarts an inorganic growth strategy in addition to the rapid organic growth in revenues and profitability that the company has been delivering" Ajay Pratap Singh, who was appointed as the CEO of Absolute Sports in November 2022, mentioned that this acquisition marks the beginning of the company's journey in creating a comprehensive portfolio of sports media brands.

"Our flagship brand, Sportskeeda, has achieved phenomenal success, with an increase from 15 million MAUs in 2019 to over 76 million in 2023, all while maintaining highly profitable operations. We look forward to pursuing multiple acquisitions in the near future to further strengthen our position in the sports media landscape" Singh said. Founded in July 2019, Pro Football Network focuses on the NFL (National Football League), fantasy football, NFL Draft and college football, with their content targeted towards both casual and hardcore football fans. It claims to have an average of over 5 million monthly active users. In the calendar year 2022, the firm clocked revenues of $2.1 million (Rs 17.5 crore). Absolute Sports mentioned that Pro Football Network's in-depth coverage of the NFL will add value to its existing portfolio of sports media brands, enabling extended coverage from the United States. "For quite some time, we were looking for the perfect partner and Absolute Sports is just that," said Matt Cannata, Founder and CEO of Pro Football Network. "Their strategic investment and the resources they will provide us will supercharge Pro Football Network and allow us to compete with the biggest brands in the sports media landscape."

