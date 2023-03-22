 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nazara subsidiary Sportskeeda buys Pro Football Network to bolster its US presence

Vikas SN
Mar 22, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST

Pro Football Network's acquisition marks the beginning of Sportskeeda's journey in creating a comprehensive portfolio of sports media brands, said CEO Ajay Pratap Singh.

(Image: AP)

Sportskeeda, the global sports and gaming media subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, has signed definitive agreements to acquire a 73.27 percent stake in US sports media company Pro Football Network for $1.82 million (Rs 16 crore) in an all-cash transaction, as the company looks to bolster its user base and offerings in the United States.

This is the first acquisition for Sportskeeda in the US sports media market and is being done by its US subsidiary Sportskeeda Inc through a combination of primary capital infusion and secondary stock purchases, the company said in a statement. The deal is expected to close on April 10, 2023.

The United States is the biggest market for Sportskeeda, accounting for about 61.7 percent of the company's revenues for the first nine months of the financial year 2023, followed by India that contributed about 25 percent of the revenues.

The company further mentioned that it has the option to acquire up to 10% of additional stock of the Pro Football Network in the calendar year 2024 and up to 8% stock in the calendar year 2025 respectively. Sportskeeda parent Absolute Sports will use its cash reserves to fund the transaction.