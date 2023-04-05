Nazara subsidiary Nodwin Gaming to buy 51% in Singapore-based live events firm Branded

Nodwin Gaming, an e-sports subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, has signed definitive agreements to pick up 51 percent stake in Singapore-based live events firm Branded in an all-cash deal of up to $1.3 million, the company has said.

In a stock market filing, the company said the deal is being done by Nodwin Gaming's Singapore subsidiary Nodwin International Pte Ltd through a combination of primary capital infusion and secondary stock purchases from the existing shareholder of Branded. Nodwin Gaming will use its internal cash reserves to fund the transaction.

Founded by media veteran Jasper Donat, Branded is best known for conducting live digital media events such as YouTube FanFest and Tencent Music Connects across Asia-Pacific region. It also owns properties such as entertainment and sports event All That Matters and women-centric event It’s a Girl Thing.

Apart from this, Branded mentions that it provides brands such as Coca-Cola, Tinder, Snap, Unilever, Intel, Grab, WPP and Ogilvy with online and offline event strategy, partnership and execution services among others.

Vikas SN