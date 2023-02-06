Navi Finance and other digital lenders accused of stealing borrowers’ phone books to harass their contacts for loan recovery

Lenders using strong-arm tactics against defaulting borrowers is nothing new. But we seem to have hit a new low. Some individuals have taken to social media to complain that they are being spammed with calls and messages from digital lending firms not because they have taken money from a lender, but somebody they know has.

It is alleged that a section of digital lenders are illegally copying the borrower’s phone book and calling their contacts in order to put pressure on the defaulting borrower.

Rajat Agrawal, an IT executive, tweeted that he has been receiving threatening messages and calls from people who claimed to be representatives of Navi Finance. He wasn’t sure how the lender had got his number.

Agrawal said: “Hey @navifinance, can you stop your agents/reps from harassing me just because someone whom you loaned money (to) has my name and contact details stored on their phone? Are you storing their phone book and harassing everyone to recover your money?’’

Navi Finance, which was co-founded by Sachin Bansal, the founder and former Executive Chairman of Flipkart, was earlier in the news for sending spam messages with details of customers’ permanent account numbers (PAN) and other sensitive data.

An email sent to Navi Finance didn’t elicit any response till the time of filing this copy.

Another person, who did not wish to be named, said that he too had been threatened by a digital lender after a friend of his had borrowed money and failed to repay. "They texted me on WhatsApp about a loan my friend had taken and warned me that if he does not repay, I will have to," he said.

Indian Bank hikes lending rates by up to 25 bps There are several such cases. In November 2022, a report by the digital protection research company Cyble Research & Intelligence Labs showed that a digital lending application, LoanBee, that had over 100,000 downloads, had stolen sensitive data of over 26,000 users. The report said that LoanBee used the stolen data for recovery and to demand more money by way of usurious interest rates on loan repayment. Moneycontrol tried reaching out to LoanBee but could not get a response. What do experts say? Experts highlighted that many digital lenders used such practices to extract more money. “For many sub-prime, unsecured loans, the lending companies use such tactics, including extortion,” said Dhruv Sharma, a lawyer practicing at Delhi High Court. Mukesh Chand, Senior Legal Counsel, Economics Law Practice Advocates, and Solicitors, said that lenders can easily get contact details of relatives or other contacts of the borrowers. He explained: “It is not difficult to get contact details of the borrower’s relatives at the time of sanction when the borrower is most vulnerable. He/she shares the information without realising the consequences.” Rise in complaints Customer complaints against digital lenders have tripled in less than two years, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, a trend attributed to aggressive lending and loan recovery practices by digital lenders, experts said. Such social shaming and other pressure tactics employed by some digital lenders to recover their money have resulted in some borrowers ending their life. Cases of suicide have been reported in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai, among others. Chand highlighted that borrowers are unaware of legal remedies at their disposal against the harassment and extortion they face. “There is little awareness about the legal recourse available to customers against recovery agents indulging in such activities in total disregard of RBI/legal norms,” Chand said. RBI regulations The RBI has periodically been cautioning borrowers not to fall victim to the proliferating number of unlicensed digital lending platforms/mobile apps that offer quick, hassle-free loans. According to Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad, the Department of Supervision at RBI has formed a nodal body to handle complaints against illegal lending apps. On December 12, 2022, he also told Parliament that the RBI had set up a portal on which borrowers could complain against unscrupulous lenders. If a lender is found guilty of malpractice, the RBI can award a compensation of up to Rs 20 lakh for losses suffered by a customer, and Rs 1 lakh to compensate the complainant for the waste of his time, for expenses incurred, and/or for mental anguish. Earlier, on January 13, 2021, the RBI established a working group with the mandate to investigate all facets of digital lending operations of both regulated and unregulated entities. The committee discovered that the majority of complaints pertained to lending apps marketed by organisations, not under RBI regulation, including businesses other than NBFCs and unincorporated bodies. Highlighting that the above-mentioned RBI guidelines will make the digital lending ecosystem more transparent, N Raja Sujith and Akil Hirani, partners at the international law firm Majmudar and Partners, said these guidelines will also help make the lending process more efficient. Sujith said the new rules may lead to a clean-up of the digital lending ecosystem, with some lending service providers (LSP) having to rethink their business models. Chand highlighted that lack of awareness about lending rates and hidden charges leads to people being lured into taking a loan without knowing the ramifications of non-payment and default.

