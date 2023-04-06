 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Naveen Patnaik visits Nippon plant in Japan, discuses green tech for Odisha projects

PTI
Apr 06, 2023 / 02:10 PM IST

The plant in the east Asian country was established on land reclaimed from the sea and used environmentally sustainable green technologies, Patnaik was informed by the company, according to an official release issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who is on a tour to Japan, visited the Kimitsu Steel Works of Nippon Steel Corporation on Thursday and discussed the use of green technology for the company's proposed facilities in the state.

Kimitsu facility produces diversified specialised steel products for various industries like automobiles.

"Patnaik appreciates the plant and discussed the use of similar green technologies for the plants coming up in Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts (of Odisha)," the CMO release said.