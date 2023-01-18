 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Natural gas prices would not rise like in 2022: Experts

Shubhangi Mathur
Jan 18, 2023 / 08:26 PM IST

Gas prices have fallen in recent months due to warmer-than-usual temperatures in Europe, and muted demand in China.

A moderation in liquefied natural gas prices is likely to benefit Indian consumers.

Natural gas prices are expected to remain elevated, but not shoot up like in 2022 amid mild winter in Europe and muted demand in China, according to energy experts.

The European benchmark contract is trading at around 70 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) in January, compared to the all-time high of 350 euros/MWh in August last year due to supply concerns.

“With the storage levels being healthy, the weather being benign in Europe and the China factor, natural gas prices have remained low. From this year, Europe will not have gas from Russia to fill their storage. At the end of the winter, the storage levels (in Europe) will be below five-year averages. So, gas prices will remain elevated (in the coming months), but will not shoot up like last year,” said Prashant Vasisht, Vice President and Co-Group Head – Corporate Ratings, ICRA Limited.

Lower demand in Europe due to warmer-than-usual temperatures in winters has led to healthy storage levels of gas in the region.

Weak demand in China, one of the largest consumers of natural gas in the world, due to the strict COVID-19 lockdown has also dragged prices. However, experts believe that the trend may reverse with the revival in Chinese demand as the country reopened its borders on January 8.

“China is coming out of its zero-COVID-19 lockdowns. If Chinese demand starts picking up, the LNG market can get tighter. Right now, the Chinese demand is not very strong, but a lot depends on how demand pans out in the country,” said Nitin Tiwari, Executive Vice President, YES Securities.