Natural gas prices, access is a concern, India working on firming supplies: Puri

Rachita Prasad
Feb 08, 2023 / 07:18 PM IST

India is looking at the situation carefully and has made arrangements for natural gas with countries, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said at the India Energy Week 2023.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said access and high price of natural gas is a concern and we need to work on securing supplies.

When asked if the government is looking at signing more long-term gas supply pacts, Puri said, “Yes, prices are high. There are issues of access. We need to work on supplies. But do you need to sign really long-term agreements? Or are you better off watching how the prices move going ahead?”

“Or maybe, as you should, I think, have a long-term agreement linked to the price of oil. You can have a long-term agreement and you can have a safeguard there,” he said.

The oil minister in an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol, on the sidelines of India Energy Week 2023, said that India is looking at the situation carefully and has made arrangements for natural gas with countries.