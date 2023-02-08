Natural gas prices, access is a concern, India working on firming supplies: Puri

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said access and high price of natural gas is a concern and we need to work on securing supplies.

When asked if the government is looking at signing more long-term gas supply pacts, Puri said, “Yes, prices are high. There are issues of access. We need to work on supplies. But do you need to sign really long-term agreements? Or are you better off watching how the prices move going ahead?”

“Or maybe, as you should, I think, have a long-term agreement linked to the price of oil. You can have a long-term agreement and you can have a safeguard there,” he said.

The oil minister in an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol, on the sidelines of India Energy Week 2023, said that India is looking at the situation carefully and has made arrangements for natural gas with countries.

Rachita Prasad heads Moneycontrol’s coverage of conventional and new energy, and infrastructure sectors. Rachita is passionate about energy transition and the global efforts against climate change, with special focus on India. Before joining Moneycontrol, she was an Assistant Editor at The Economic Times, where she wrote for the paper for over a decade and was a host on their podcast. Contact: rachita.prasad@nw18.com