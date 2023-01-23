Nato membership | Protests rage as Swedish right-wing politician Rasmus Paludan burns Quran

In a shocking incident, a right-wing Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan burned Quran. He held several protests on January 21, 2023, in the presence of cops and over 100 people. He gave a speech justifying his actions to the press. After the incident, protests raged across Stockholm and Istanbul. The Swedish Foreign Affairs Minister condemned the act and said the Swedish government played no part in it. This is not the first-time Rasmus has burnt Quran. In 2022 he held a ‘Quran-burning’ tour during the holy month of Ramadan.