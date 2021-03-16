English
Last Updated : March 16, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

  • Market Buzz

    MTAR Technologies zooms 88% on listing day

    In terms of volumes, MTAR traded with 16.30 lakh shares on the BSE and over 1.49 crore shares on the National Stock Exchange. Read more here.

    Buzzing Stocks: Fortis Healthcare, Edelweiss Financial, Godrej Industries (Read here)

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    National Vaccination Day 2021
    JEE Main March 2021 exam commences
    Tomorrow:
    PM Modi to hold a meeting with all chief ministers over spike in COVID cases

    Redmi to launch its first smart TV in India

  • Big Story

    BookMyShow, PVR fined for ‘unfair’ internet handling fees

    PVR and BookMyShow will each have to pay Rs 5,000 towards the Consumer Legal Aid Account of the Hyderabad court. They will also have to pay Rs 25,000 as compensation to plaintiff Vijay Gopal along with an additional Rs 1,000 towards litigation costs. Read more.

  • Coronavirus check

    Vaccination based on profession not in national interest, govt tells SC

    The PIL sought the inclusion of lawyers, judges, and court staff in the frontline workers' group who are eligible to receive the vaccine doses at the earliest. Read this news piece here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Facebook now lets some users earn money via short video posts

    A few Facebook users can now monetize their short video posts, given that people watch an advertisement 30 seconds into the video. Read more.

  • Your Money

    Will the government bow to trade union pressure on PSB privatisation?

    The two-day bank strike announced by the bank unions is likely to be followed up by indefinite strikes, according to union leaders. The government will have to carefully make its moves. Read more of this here.

  • Tailpiece

    Check full list of Oscar nominations 2021

    In the 93-year history of the Academy Awards, for the first time, two women have been nominated in the Best Director category. Read more.

