National Startup Awards 2022 announcement scheduled for January 16

In a step to recognise and enable the Indian startup ecosystem, National Startup Awards 2022 will be facilitated along with a Rs 5 lakh cash prize by Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution & Textiles in the presence of Som Parkash, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry on January 16, 2023.

A special award category has been added this year for hilly and North-East areas of the country.

Additionally, one exceptional Incubator and one Accelerator title winner will receive Rs 15 lakh as a cash prize.

The event will also witness Goyal launching the MAARG platform (Mentorship, Advisory, Assistance, Resilience, and Growth) to facilitate mentorship between startups and entrepreneurs across sectors, stages, and functions. The matchmaking phase of the portal, which will be launched on the occasion, is expected to let startups connect with mentors and discuss their mentorship needs.

The third edition of the National Startup Awards will recognise startups and enablers that have demonstrated exceptional capabilities not only financially but also in terms of measurable social impact.

In addition to receiving support for their business growth, mentorship, funding, partnerships, and market access opportunities, winning and finalist startups will also serve as role models for other entrepreneurs. Each winning startup will also receive a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.

This year, a special category was introduced to recognise the efforts of startups in the hilly regions and the northeast regions of India. Aside from this category, there are special categories for women-led startups, startups aimed at achieving rural impact, startups that deliver content in Indian languages, startups that are looking to replace imports, and startups that are working on COVID-19 pandemic-related innovations.

A total of 17 sectors and 50 subsectors were invited to apply for the National Startup Awards 2022. In addition to agriculture and animal husbandry, construction, drinking water, education and skill development, energy, enterprise technology, environment, fintech, food processing, health & wellness, media and entertainment, Industry 4.0, security, space, transportation, and travel were also included.

367 startups have been recognised as winners and finalists in the National Startup Awards 2020 and 2021, who have been supported to grow their businesses and make a significant impact across the country and the world.