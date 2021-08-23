National Monetisation Pipeline: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant says lease duration will be different for various assets

Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog (File image)

The duration for different assets to be leased under the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) project would differ, said Amitabh Kant, the chief executive officer, Niti Aayog.

The NMP was launched on August 23 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, with the stated goal to monetise assets worth Rs 6 lakh crore by 2024-25.

Kant, while speaking to CNBC TV-18, said the objective of NMP is to "have enhanced capex spending". The programme should not be mistaken for privatisation, as the ownership continues to remain with the government, he added.

"While ownership remains with government, these are structured contractual projects over long period," he said.

The private sector is keen to come in since revenue is already coming in from several assets that are planned to be monetised, Kant suggested.

While the NMP programme would be driven by the respective ministries, NITI Aayog will provide a "hand-holding support", he said.

During the launch event, Kant had listed the sector-wise monetisation targets. Assets worth Rs 20,000 crore from aviation, Rs 35,100 crore from telecom, Rs 150,000 crore from Railways, Rs 160,000 crore from roads and Rs 45,200 crore from power transmission sector would be monetised, he said.

Out of the Rs 1.6 lakh crore targeted to be raised via asset monetisation in roads sector, Rs 30,000 crore is aimed to be raised in the first year, Kant later told CNBC TV 18.

Assets like gas pipelines, petroleum product pipelines and warehousing facilities would also be monetised, he said. According to a Niti Aayog report, the Centre plans to monetise warehousing assets owned by state-owned firms FCI and CWC over the next four years for an estimated Rs 28,900 crore.

Kant said that specifics of each ministry has been spelt out after being reviewed at all levels of the government. "Phasing has been decided, ministries will have to deliver. There will be constant reviews by Empowered Group of Ministries as well," he said.

The Niti Aayog CEO noted that the "lease duration will be different for different assets". There cannot be an average for lease duration, he said, adding that the size and scale of investment will decide the period of lease, which is expected to be not less than 30-35 years.

"There is a difference between privatising and asset monetisation. Asset monetisation is always structured financing vehicles," Kant told the news channel.

A lot of work has been done on structured contractual partnerships, he said, citing the example of Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) which has allowed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to monetise revenue-generating infrastructure assets.

"Contract should spell out the regulation, and where there are regulators, (they) can decide regulatory mechanism after talking to bidders," he said, adding that "all bidders have said they prefer the existing regulators".

Kant added that the government will sell off its equity holding in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad airports as part of the monetisation programme.

The top Niti Aayog official also noted that an entire incentive scheme has been built for states. The Centre has held 5 workshops with states, he said, adding that "there are some progressive states that moved very quickly"

Pune-Mumbai expressway has been monetised by the Maharashtra government, he pointed out.

"All states want to raise resources from existing infrastructure and get incentive of 33 percent realized value. 4-5 states are at an advanced stage of finalizing the pipeline," Kant said, adding that Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka are moving forward with asset monetisation.