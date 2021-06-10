MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

National Highway Authority of India debars Lion Engineering Consultants for deficient services

Lion Engineering Consultants was issued a Show Cause Notice on account of deficiencies in consultancy services. NHAI said the firm had failed to perform assigned duties while delivering services for the project as well as executing the provisions made in the contract agreement.

Moneycontrol News
June 10, 2021 / 07:12 PM IST

In order to deal with the lapses in the development of national highways, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on June 9 debarred Lion Engineering Consultants in association with Synergy Engineering Group Private Limited for a period of six months, the NHAI said in a press release.

Lion Engineering Consultants was issued a Show Cause Notice on account of deficiencies in consultancy services. NHAI said that the firm failed to perform assigned duties while delivering services for the project as well as executing the provisions made in the contract agreement.

Lion Engineering Consultants was engaged for consultancy services of Authority Engineer for supervision of four-laning  of Barhi-Hazaribagh section in the state of Jharkhand.

NHAI said that Lion Engineering Consultants showed lapses in the quality control of the project, had deficiencies in carrying out the monthly inspection, and hide information from NHAI in regard to faulty pavement design.

The company also showed deficiencies in the issuance of the non-conformity reports and follow-up action and displayed laxity and negligence in supervision of work with respect to the structures and quality of the project, NHAI said.

Close

Related stories

The company was engaged for consultancy services of Authority Engineer for supervision of four-laning of Barhi-Hazaribagh highway section in Jharkhand.

The NHAI earlier also barred Theme Engineering Services Private Ltd for a period of six months for the poor quality of work.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #construction #debarred #delays #NHAI #quality control #road
first published: Jun 10, 2021 07:12 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey