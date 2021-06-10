National Highway Authority of India debars Lion Engineering Consultants for deficient services

In order to deal with the lapses in the development of national highways, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on June 9 debarred Lion Engineering Consultants in association with Synergy Engineering Group Private Limited for a period of six months, the NHAI said in a press release.

Lion Engineering Consultants was issued a Show Cause Notice on account of deficiencies in consultancy services. NHAI said that the firm failed to perform assigned duties while delivering services for the project as well as executing the provisions made in the contract agreement.

Lion Engineering Consultants was engaged for consultancy services of Authority Engineer for supervision of four-laning of Barhi-Hazaribagh section in the state of Jharkhand.

NHAI said that Lion Engineering Consultants showed lapses in the quality control of the project, had deficiencies in carrying out the monthly inspection, and hide information from NHAI in regard to faulty pavement design.

The company also showed deficiencies in the issuance of the non-conformity reports and follow-up action and displayed laxity and negligence in supervision of work with respect to the structures and quality of the project, NHAI said.

The NHAI earlier also barred Theme Engineering Services Private Ltd for a period of six months for the poor quality of work.