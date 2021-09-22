MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Click Here!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

National consumer commission orders Supertech MD's arrest for failing to refund homebuyer

The commission directed that its order shall come into effect after seven days if the builder fails to deposit around Rs 1.79 crore

Moneycontrol News
September 22, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST
Supertech's twin towers (File image)

Supertech's twin towers (File image)

The national consumer commission has sentenced Supertech MD, Mohit Arora, to three years in jail for failing to refund a homebuyer after not handing over possession of his house in UP's Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Area (YEIDA) for several years.

Issuing an arrest warrant against Arora, the commission directed that its order shall come into effect after seven days if the builder fails to deposit around Rs 1.79 crore, reported Hindustan Times.

Read | A struggling Noida market to feel the heat of SC verdict on Supertech demolition

As per the report, Supertech has to pay the amount to Brigadier (retired) Kanwal Batra and his daughter Ruhi, who jointly purchased a villa in December 2013 for approximately Rs 1.03 crore.

The builder had promised to deliver the property in August 2014.

Close

Related stories

"In view of non-compliance and dishonoring of his commitment, Arora was being sentenced to three years in jail under Section 27 of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 and a warrant of arrest was being issued," the commission said in its order.

This warrant, the commission said, shall not be executed if Supertech deposits the money before it within a week.

"We have the highest respect for the commission. We will comply with the commission’s order by Thursday. Supertech will initiate the process on Wednesday and will complete compliance by depositing the money by Thursday," Arora told the publication.

The development comes a weeks after the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of 40-storey twin towers of Emerald Court, constructed by Supertech in Noida.

A bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and M.R. Shah said construction of twin towers was violative of the minimum distance requirement and emphasised that the purpose of stipulating a minimum distance is a matter of public interest in the planned development.

The top court directed the real estate company to refund money to homebuyers who booked flats in the twin towers with 12 percent interest.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #Companies #Delhi #Supertech
first published: Sep 22, 2021 10:20 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Common mistakes to avoid while filing your income tax returns

Simply Save | Common mistakes to avoid while filing your income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.