National consumer commission orders Supertech MD's arrest for failing to refund homebuyer

The national consumer commission has sentenced Supertech MD, Mohit Arora, to three years in jail for failing to refund a homebuyer after not handing over possession of his house in UP's Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Area (YEIDA) for several years.

Issuing an arrest warrant against Arora, the commission directed that its order shall come into effect after seven days if the builder fails to deposit around Rs 1.79 crore, reported Hindustan Times.

As per the report, Supertech has to pay the amount to Brigadier (retired) Kanwal Batra and his daughter Ruhi, who jointly purchased a villa in December 2013 for approximately Rs 1.03 crore.

The builder had promised to deliver the property in August 2014.

"In view of non-compliance and dishonoring of his commitment, Arora was being sentenced to three years in jail under Section 27 of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 and a warrant of arrest was being issued," the commission said in its order.

This warrant, the commission said, shall not be executed if Supertech deposits the money before it within a week.

"We have the highest respect for the commission. We will comply with the commission’s order by Thursday. Supertech will initiate the process on Wednesday and will complete compliance by depositing the money by Thursday," Arora told the publication.

The development comes a weeks after the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of 40-storey twin towers of Emerald Court, constructed by Supertech in Noida.

A bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and M.R. Shah said construction of twin towers was violative of the minimum distance requirement and emphasised that the purpose of stipulating a minimum distance is a matter of public interest in the planned development.

The top court directed the real estate company to refund money to homebuyers who booked flats in the twin towers with 12 percent interest.