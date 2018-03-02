Natco Pharma seeks USFDA approval for hepatitis drug

Drug firm Natco Pharma today said it has filed an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Sofosbuvir Tablets, 400mg, with the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Sofosbuvir is used for chronic hepatitis C infection and sold globally by Gilead Sciences, Inc, under its brand Sovaldi, Natco Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

The company believes that "they are the first to have filed a substantially complete ANDA containing a Paragraph IV certification for this product and expects to be eligible for 180 days of marketing exclusivity upon receiving final FDA approval," it added.

For the 12 months ending December 31, 2017, Sovaldi had US sales of approximately USD 130 million as per Gilead Sciences Inc's unaudited results released for the year ending December 31, 2017, Natco Pharma said.

Shares of Natco Pharma were trading at Rs 786.05 per scrip on BSE, down 1.65 percent from its previous close.