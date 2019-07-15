App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 10:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Natco Pharma says USFDA inspection at Chennai facility ends with zero observations

In a regulatory filing, Natco Pharma announced "successful completion of regulatory inspection from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility in Chennai, India, conducted during the period July 8–12, 2019".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Natco Pharma on Monday said the US health regulator has completed the inspection of its Chennai facility, and it ended with zero observations.

In a regulatory filing, Natco Pharma announced "successful completion of regulatory inspection from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility in Chennai, India, conducted during the period July 8–12, 2019".

"The regulatory audit resulted in zero observations," the company added.

Close
Shares of Natco Pharma were trading 0.35 per cent higher at Rs 529.95 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Jul 15, 2019 10:51 am

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.