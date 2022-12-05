English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Natco Pharma receives favourable verdict in patent infringement case

    In May this year, Natco had announced that the corporation had filed a patent suit against it in the Delhi High Court.

    PTI
    December 05, 2022 / 07:18 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Natco Pharma on Monday said it has received a favourable verdict from Delhi High Court in a patent infringement case.

    A double bench of the High Court of Delhi has dismissed an appeal filed by FMC Corporation, FMC Singapore and FMC India, and has upheld prima facie the judgement of the single judge that the company's Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR) process does not infringe FMC's Indian Patent 298645, the drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

    CTPR is used across a wide range of crops for pest management.

    In May this year, Natco had announced that the corporation had filed a patent suit against it in the Delhi High Court.

    The Patent IN 298645 covers a process to prepare CTPR, an insecticide, that is set to expire on December 6, 2025.
    PTI
    Tags: #infringement case #Natco Pharma
    first published: Dec 5, 2022 07:18 pm