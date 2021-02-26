English
Natco Pharma launches epilepsy treatment drug Brivaracetam in India

Brivaracetam, indicated towards treatment of epilepsy, is developed by UCB Pharma and currently marketed in India by Dr Reddy's under brand name Briviact.

PTI
February 26, 2021 / 01:28 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
Natco Pharma on Friday said it has launched epilepsy treatment drug 'Brivaracetam' in the country.

The company has launched Brivaracetam tablets under brand BRECITA in India, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Natco Pharma said epilepsy patients in India are estimated to be between 5-10 million, as per GEMIND guidelines.

Natco has launched BRECITA tablets in strengths of 50 mg and 100 mg priced at Rs 25 and Rs 35 per tablet, respectively.
