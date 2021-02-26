Natco Pharma launches epilepsy treatment drug Brivaracetam in India

Representative image

Natco Pharma on Friday said it has launched epilepsy treatment drug 'Brivaracetam' in the country.

The company has launched Brivaracetam tablets under brand BRECITA in India, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Brivaracetam, indicated towards treatment of epilepsy, is developed by UCB Pharma and currently marketed in India by Dr Reddy's under brand name Briviact.

Natco Pharma said epilepsy patients in India are estimated to be between 5-10 million, as per GEMIND guidelines.

Natco has launched BRECITA tablets in strengths of 50 mg and 100 mg priced at Rs 25 and Rs 35 per tablet, respectively.