English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Finterest EduTech Technical Analysis Programme in Oct, book your seats.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Natco Pharma gets permission from court to launch insecticide CTPR

    The company has received an order from the Delhi High Court to launch the insecticide through a non-infringing process

    PTI
    September 19, 2022 / 07:24 PM IST

    Natco Pharma on Monday said it has received a court order allowing it to launch insecticide Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR) and its formulations.

    The company has received an order from the Delhi High Court to launch the insecticide through a non-infringing process, the Hyderabad based company said in a regulatory filing.

    US-based FMC Corporation had filed a patent infringement case against Natco Pharma in Delhi High Court. The company said it is the first in the country to have received registration approval from Central Insecticide Board & Registration Committee (CIB&RC) for indigenous manufacturing of CTPR.

    The product is used across a wide range of crops for pest management. As per the company, the current market size of CTPR containing products in India is estimated to be around Rs 2,000 crore.

    The company plans to launch its products very shortly, Natco Pharma said.
    PTI
    Tags: #CTPR #Delhi High Court #Natco Pharma
    first published: Sep 19, 2022 07:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.