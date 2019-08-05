Natco Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Kothur facility

Drug firm Natco Pharma on Monday said it has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Kothur facility in Telangana.

The receipt of EIR from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) indicates the successful closure of inspection of the company's drug formulations facility in Kothur, Natco Pharma said in a BSE filing.

The plant was inspected from May 30 to June 5, 2019, it added.