Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 01:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Natco Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Kothur facility

The receipt of EIR from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) indicates the successful closure of inspection of the company's drug formulations facility in Kothur, Natco Pharma said in a BSE filing.

Drug firm Natco Pharma on Monday said it has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Kothur facility in Telangana.

The plant was inspected from May 30 to June 5, 2019, it added.

Shares of Natco Pharma were trading at Rs 526.75 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.08 per cent from its previous close.

First Published on Aug 5, 2019 01:36 pm

tags #Business #Companies

