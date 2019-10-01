App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 10:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Natco Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Hyderabad facility

In a BSE filing, Natco Pharma announced "successful closure of inspection" with the receipt of an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the inspection conducted at its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility in Mekaguda Village, near Hyderabad, India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm Natco Pharma on Tuesday said it has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its facility near Hyderabad.

In a BSE filing, Natco Pharma announced "successful closure of inspection" with the receipt of an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the inspection conducted at its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility in Mekaguda Village, near Hyderabad, India.

The plant was inspected during the period August 5-9, 2019, it added.

Close

The USFDA gives EIR on closure of inspection of an establishment that is the subject of an FDA or FDA-contracted inspection.

related news

Shares of Natco Pharma were trading 2.63 percent higher at Rs 596.50 apiece on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 1, 2019 10:45 am

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.