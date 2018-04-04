Natco launches generic version of multiple sclerosis drug in India

Drug firm Natco Pharma today said it has launched a generic version of Teriflunomide tablets used for the treatment of relapsing and remitting forms of multiple sclerosis in India.

The company has launched the product under brand name 'Denopsy', Natco Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

"This is the first oral medicine for relapsing and remitting forms of multiple sclerosis being offered in India at two different strengths - 14 mg and 7 mg tablets" it added. Teriflunomide is sold by Sanofi-Genzyme under the brand name of Aubagio in the US market, Natco Pharma said.

The generic product is priced much lower than other alternate options in India, it added without disclosing the price of the tablets.

Shares of Natco Pharma today closed at Rs 767.70 per scrip on BSE, down 1.10 percent from its previous close.