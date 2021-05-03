MARKET NEWS

Natco gets CDSCO nod for emergency use of Baricitinib tablets for COVID-19 treatment

CDSCO is responsible for approval of drugs, conduct of clinical trials, laying down the standards for drugs, control over the quality of imported drugs in the country and coordination of the activities of state drug control organisations.

PTI
May 03, 2021 / 11:19 AM IST
 
 
Drug major Natco Pharma on Monday said it has received emergency use approval for Baricitinib tablets, for the treatment of COVID-19 positive patients, from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in India.

'Natco Pharma Ltd has received emergency use approval for Baricitinib tablets, 1mg, 2mg and 4mg strengths from Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in India,' the company said in a regulatory filing.

Baricitinib in combination with Remdesivir, is used for treatment of COVID-19 positive patients, the company said.

Natco said it will request a compulsory license based on emergency use and in light of the grave and serious public health emergency across India due to the pandemic.

The company is ready to launch the product this week, so as to make the product available to suffering patients across India, it added.

Shares of Natco Pharma were trading 3.35 per cent higher at Rs 926.70 apiece on BSE.
PTI
first published: May 3, 2021 11:19 am

