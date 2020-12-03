NASSCOM urges Centre to de-link data centre incentives from limited criteria: Report

The draft Data Centre Policy, was released for public and industry comments by MeitY in November

Industry body NASSCOM has asked the Centre to not limit financial incentives for data centres to investments made under the proposed ‘Data Centre Economic Zones’ or by location criteria, The Economic Times reported.

Noting that the Centre’s draft Data Centre Policy “lacked clarity on applicable criteria”, it said that the incentives would make such services “globally competitive,” adding that standards should be “broad range and based on customer requirements rather than select government mandates,” the report said.

The body has also asked the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) to involve the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to facilitate right of way for new fibre optic cable players to enter rural municipal areas, it added.

With regards to framework for testing and certification, NASSCOM has asked the Centre to consult industry players for suggestions that would comply with global standards rather than just domestic standards,

The draft Policy, was released for public and industry comments by MeitY in November. It says a central government supported ‘Data Centre Incentivization Scheme’ (DCIS) will be formulated to specify applicability criteria, beneficiaries, and incentives – fiscal and non-fiscal, it added.

According to Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of Yotta Infrastructure, the government may link incentives to adoption of standards, adding that it would be better if such standards are defined rather than left up to individual players.

He added that fiscal incentives should be linked to adoption of highest adoption and quality standards, highest performance, scalability, adoption of green energy and lowest power usage effectiveness (PUE).

“Typically, internet and data business firms have to engage with municipalities to get access to laying optic fibre cables under public areas like roads and footpaths. There is a need for new players, including data centre operators, in the fibre deployment business. They should get ‘rights of way' with minimum fuss,” he added.