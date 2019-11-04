App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 03:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

NASSCOM to hold product conclave in Bengaluru from November 5

The 16th edition of the annual event, will highlight the theme "10X Challenge: Scale@Speed" and focus on creatively enhancing businesses and developing products that drive the digital transformation wave in India, NASSCOM said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) is hosting its flagship event NASSCOM Product Conclave (NPC) in the city from Tuesday.

The 16th edition of the annual event, will highlight the theme "10X Challenge: Scale@Speed" and focus on creatively enhancing businesses and developing products that drive the digital transformation wave in India, NASSCOM said in a statement.

NPC 2019 will hold a myriad of roundtables, plenaries, curated sessions, keynotes, summits and a showcase dedicated to cutting-edge product start-ups from India, it said.

Close

The 10X Challenge entails the vision held by the product sector to drive its growth from USD eight billion in 2019 to USD 80 billion by 2025, NASSCOM said.

related news

"This means that companies would have to expand rapidly and grow their products to capitalise on emerging opportunities. The large industry players would have to build their product portfolio to position India as the hub for all aspects pertaining to products," it was stated.

"The two-day conclave will orchestrate eight summits dedicated to FinTech, Mobility, SaaS, HealthTech, RetailTech, Product Management & Design, IoT-Devices and Bharat...," the statement added.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 02:58 pm

tags #Bengaluru #Business #Companies #Nasscom

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.