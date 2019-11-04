NASSCOM to hold product conclave in Bengaluru from November 5

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) is hosting its flagship event NASSCOM Product Conclave (NPC) in the city from Tuesday.

The 16th edition of the annual event, will highlight the theme "10X Challenge: Scale@Speed" and focus on creatively enhancing businesses and developing products that drive the digital transformation wave in India, NASSCOM said in a statement.

NPC 2019 will hold a myriad of roundtables, plenaries, curated sessions, keynotes, summits and a showcase dedicated to cutting-edge product start-ups from India, it said.

The 10X Challenge entails the vision held by the product sector to drive its growth from USD eight billion in 2019 to USD 80 billion by 2025, NASSCOM said.

"This means that companies would have to expand rapidly and grow their products to capitalise on emerging opportunities. The large industry players would have to build their product portfolio to position India as the hub for all aspects pertaining to products," it was stated.