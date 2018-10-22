NASSCOM inks MoU with Dubai Internet City to boost Indian SMEs

Dubai Internet City (DIC) has signed an MoU with NASSCOM with an aim to attract and encourage Indian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to the UAE.

"To boost the SME ecosystem in the UAE, DIC, as part of the MoU, will provide NASSCOM's SME members the opportunity to develop their operations by offering support and a platform to expand in the MENA region," a NASSCOM statement said.

The MoU was signed by Ammar Al Malik, Managing Director of DIC and Dubai Outsource City (DOC) and NASSCOM SME Council Chairman Kamal Agarwala.

Dubai has welcomed an increasing number of Indian businesses over the past few months, which are aimed at strengthening bilateral trade that is on track to clock $100 billion by 2020.