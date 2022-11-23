 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NASSCOM highlights red zone hurdles for drone ecosystem, urges govt to streamline process

Aihik Sur
Nov 23, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST

Industry body NASSCOM also requested the government to develop a standard operating procedure (SOP) to help increase awareness of red zones, including do's and don'ts for law enforcement agencies.

Taking note of the difficulties the drone ecosystem is experiencing with red zones in and around cities, industry body NASSCOM has urged the government to implement a standard operating procedure that will aid in raising awareness among stakeholders involved in this process.

Moneycontrol previously reported that food-delivery platform Swiggy was having trouble obtaining red zone permission for its plans to use drones to deliver groceries for its Instamart platform in cities like Bengaluru and Delhi.

Red zones are geographical areas designated as "no-drone zones." While only 10 percent of the country has been designated as a red zone, the majority of that 10 percent is concentrated in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

"We understand from industry inputs, that some cities such as Mumbai and Delhi, which are also significant economic zones, are largely red zones, and therefore, pose challenges for the drone industry to conduct research and development, use drones," said a report prepared by NASSCOM for the government.

On the Digital Sky Portal, anyone can view red, yellow, or green zones and any other changes to the drone airspace. Pilots are required to check the portal 24 hours before a flight for any changes to the airspace, according to the Drone Rules.

However, NASSCOM found that local police officers were unaware of the Digital Sky Portal.