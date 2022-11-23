NASSCOM highlights red zone hurdles for drone ecosystem, urges govt to streamline process

Taking note of the difficulties the drone ecosystem is experiencing with red zones in and around cities, industry body NASSCOM has urged the government to implement a standard operating procedure that will aid in raising awareness among stakeholders involved in this process.

Moneycontrol previously reported that food-delivery platform Swiggy was having trouble obtaining red zone permission for its plans to use drones to deliver groceries for its Instamart platform in cities like Bengaluru and Delhi.

Red zones are geographical areas designated as "no-drone zones." While only 10 percent of the country has been designated as a red zone, the majority of that 10 percent is concentrated in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

"We understand from industry inputs, that some cities such as Mumbai and Delhi, which are also significant economic zones, are largely red zones, and therefore, pose challenges for the drone industry to conduct research and development, use drones," said a report prepared by NASSCOM for the government.

On the Digital Sky Portal, anyone can view red, yellow, or green zones and any other changes to the drone airspace. Pilots are required to check the portal 24 hours before a flight for any changes to the airspace, according to the Drone Rules.

However, NASSCOM found that local police officers were unaware of the Digital Sky Portal.

"This can lead to inadvertent consequences including limiting police authorities’ capabilities in utilising the benefits of the Digital Sky Portal, prohibiting flying of drones/seizure of drones despite an airspace being in green zone or without updating the zone appropriately on the Digital Sky Portal,” NASSCOM said. "We were informed that the local police authorities do not understand why a red zone is marked as a red zone and that it needs to be updated into a green zone after the stipulated time limit or be extended as a red zone for further period," it added. The industry body urged the government to publish any order issued by the Union or State governments designating an airspace as a red zone on the Digital Sky Portal. It also requested the government to develop a standard operating procedure (SOP) to help increase awareness of red zones, including do's and don'ts for law enforcement agencies. "These SoPs should include guidance for relevant law enforcement agencies as to what constitutes “urgency” under the Drone Rules, 2021 for them to categorise an airspace as a temporary red zone," NASSCOM said. Quality of drones NASSCOM also brought the government's attention to the drone procurement process, claiming that more weightage was given to the lowest bidder in the tendering process when compared to the quality of the drones. NASSCOM was recently informed that a government department received inferior-quality drones after selecting the lowest-bidding vendor. With these concerns in mind, the industry body urged the government in a report to place a greater emphasis on the quality of drones produced. "More focus should be placed on the quality of drones being procured. This can be done by providing specifications of technical requirements and inviting both – technical and price bids separately," NASSCOM said. "In this process, it may be considered to assess technical bids first and only the shortlisted bidders be assessed for their price bids. Thereafter, the lowest bidder therein may be granted the tender," it added.

Aihik Sur covers tech policy, drones, space tech among other beats at Moneycontrol

