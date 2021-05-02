SpaceX Crew Dragon 'Resilience' capsule with four astronauts returns to Earth

The SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience capsule successfully docked to the International Space Station (ISS) on November 16, transporting NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi. (Image: SpaceX)

The SpaceX Crew Dragon ‘Resilience’ shuttle returned to Earth on May 2. The capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico near Panama City, marking the successful end of NASA's mission with Elon Musk's SpaceX.

This is the first night time splashdown of a US spacecraft with crew on board since Apollo 8’s return in 1968, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

A crewed spacecraft designed to fly astronauts on round trips to the International Space Station for NASA, the SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience capsule had successfully docked with the Station on November 16, ending almost a decade of international reliance on Russia for rides on its Soyuz rockets.

The 27-hour flight was completely automated from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and transported NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi to the ISS.

Earlier on Sunday, SpaceX tweeted a video link of the capsule saying the Dragon is all set to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere.

“After a six-month stay, Dragon and the Crew-1 astronauts are set to depart from the ISS tonight at 8:35 p.m. ET and return to Earth. Weather conditions off the coast of Florida continue to look good for tomorrow’s splashdown at ~2:57 a.m. ET,” NASA added.



LIVE: NASA’s @SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts are strapped in for their journey home tonight. Watch the hatches close between Crew Dragon Resilience and the @Space_Station. Ask questions using #LaunchAmerica. https://t.co/WX4VuVJXZk May 1, 2021

This was the second astronaut launch from the US soil by NASA and SpaceX and the first operational mission named Crew-1 to the ISS.

NASA turned to SpaceX and Boeing after shuttering the checkered Space Shuttle program in 2011, which failed in its main objectives of making space travel affordable and safe.

The agency will have spent more than $8 billion on the Commercial Crew program by 2024, with the hope that the private sector can take care of NASA's needs in "low Earth orbit" so it is freed up to focus on return missions to the Moon and then on to Mars.

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk in 2002, has leapfrogged its much older rival Boeing, whose program has floundered after a failed test of its uncrewed Starliner last year.