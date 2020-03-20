Naresh Goyal may appear before Enforcement Directorate today

On March 18 he had sought time due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
Naresh Goyal may appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 20 in relation to the Yes Bank case.
The founder and former chairman of Jet Airways is likely to be questioned in regards to the Yes Bank and Jet Airways cases.On March 18 he had sought time due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The ED is investigating these cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and had summoned large borrowers of Yes Bank including media baron Subhash Chandra, Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, Indiabulls group founder Sameer Gehlout and Cox and Kings India head Peter Kerkar.
