App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Naresh Goyal may appear before Enforcement Directorate today

On March 18 he had sought time due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Naresh Goyal (Image: Reuters)
Naresh Goyal (Image: Reuters)
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Naresh Goyal may appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 20 in relation to the Yes Bank case.

The founder and former chairman of Jet Airways is likely to be questioned in regards to the Yes Bank and Jet Airways cases.

On March 18 he had sought time due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.





Close

The ED is investigating these cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and had summoned large borrowers of Yes Bank including media baron Subhash Chandra, Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, Indiabulls group founder Sameer Gehlout and Cox and Kings India head Peter Kerkar.

related news

Also Read:  ED summons Subhash Chandra, Sameer Gehlaut and Naresh Goyal in Yes Bank probe








Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 12:04 pm

tags #breaking #case #ED #investigation #Jet Airways #Naresh Goyal #Yes Bank

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.