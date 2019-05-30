App
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 05:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony: 200 dignitaries from Varanasi will attend event

The incumbent PM won from home turf Varanasi with a vote margin of over five lakh votes

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Noted classical musicians, astrologers, priests, farmers, industrialists, academicians, doctors, MLAs and corporators are among the 200 people from Varanasi who will be attending Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on May 30.

BJP spokesperson from Kashi, Navratan Rathi, one of the invitees, told Hindustan Times, “Over 200 people have been invited and all of them are going to attend the ceremony.”

PM Modi won from the temple town with a vote margin of over 5 lakh votes.

Among those invited are all four proposers of Modi’s nomination — Prof Annapurna Shukla, Ramashankar Patel, Subhash Gupta and Domraja’s descendant Jagdish Chaudhary. These proposers were picked by the BJP from a cross-section of Varanasi’s society.

The attendees also include Kashi Vishwanath Temple trust president Pandit Ashok Dwivedi, Sankatmochan temple head priest Prof Vishwambhar Nath Mishra and president of Sant Ravidas temple trust Sant Niranjan Das.

Besides, celebrated vocalists like Padma Bhushan awardee Chhannu Lal Mishra, Mishra Brothers – Rajan and Sajan; and Padma Shree awardees Soma Ghosh and Rajeshwar Acharya will attend the ceremony.

Among noted academicians attending the ceremony are Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Rakesh Bhatnagar, and Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith Vice-Chancellor Prof TN Singh.

In addition, UP Technical and Medical Education Minister Ashutosh Tandon and UP BJP co-in charge Sunil Ojha are going to be attending the oath-taking ceremony.

Catch LIVE updates of PM Modi's oath-taking ceremony here.
First Published on May 30, 2019 05:30 pm

