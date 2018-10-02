App
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2018 06:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

NAREDCO inks pact with Housing and Urban Affairs ministry for skill training

Around 2.5 lakh urban poor will be trained under this programme

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Realtors body NAREDCO Tuesday said it has signed agreement with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to provide skill training and jobs in the construction sector for 2.5 lakh poor people.

"NAREDCO has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, to strengthen the skill trainings and employment opportunities in the construction sector for the urban poor under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission," the association said in a statement.

On the partnership, National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) President Niranjan Hiranandani said: "There are two objectives of this MOU, first is to provide employment to urban poor waiting to enter construction sector and secondly up-skill the semi-skilled construction workers working on construction sites to a skilled category."

NAREDCO would ensure the implementation of this initiative through training providers.

A majority of the fresh and upskilling training programme will be delivered at the construction sites. The training curriculum under this initiative will range from minimum 80 hours (10 days) to a maximum of 6 months.

"...through this collaboration 2,50,000 urban poor will be trained," NAREDCO said.
First Published on Oct 2, 2018 05:04 pm

tags #Business #India #NAREDCO

