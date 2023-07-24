NARCL acquired Rs 21,349 cr of bad loans from 3 firms in March quarter: Finance Ministry

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that comprehensive measures have been taken by the government and Reserve Bank of India to recover bad debts

The National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL) has acquired stressed loans from three companies aggregating Rs 21,349 crore in the January-March quarter, the Finance Ministry said in response to a question in Parliament on July 24.

The stressed assets were acquired from Jaypee Infratech Limited, SSA International Limited and Helios Photo Voltaic Limited. No recovery has been made in these accounts as of July 17, 2023, the ministry said.

In respect of one more account, SPML Infra Limited, a letter of approval for debt acquisition of Rs 1,994.90 crore has been issued by the lenders and in-principal approval for the government guarantee has also been issued, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman said in her reply.

Sitharaman added that comprehensive measures have been taken by the government and Reserve Bank of India to recover bad debts, this has enabled scheduled commercial banks to recover Rs 7.16 lakh crore in the last five financial years.

The NARCL was incorporated in July 2021 as a ‘bad bank’ to help dispose of the stressed assets of the commercial banks.

