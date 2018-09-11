Narayana Hrudayalaya inks pact with Bangladesh-based Imperial Hospital

Healthcare provider Narayana Hrudayalaya said its subsidiary NH Health has entered into an agreement with Bangladesh-based Imperial Hospital.

NH Health Bangladesh Pvt Ltd, a foreign step-down subsidiary of the company has entered into an operation and management agreement with Imperial Hospital Ltd, Narayana Hrudayalaya said in a filing to BSE.

Under the pact, NH Health Bangladesh will operate and manage the cardiac sciences department of a unit of the Imperial Hospital Ltd being set-up in Chittagong on a revenue sharing basis, it added.

