Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 10:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Narayana Hrudayalaya inks pact with Bangladesh-based Imperial Hospital

Under the pact, NH Health Bangladesh will operate and manage the cardiac sciences department of a unit of the Imperial Hospital Ltd being set-up in Chittagong on a revenue sharing basis.

PTI
 
 
Healthcare provider Narayana Hrudayalaya said its subsidiary NH Health has entered into an agreement with Bangladesh-based Imperial Hospital.

NH Health Bangladesh Pvt Ltd, a foreign step-down subsidiary of the company has entered into an operation and management agreement with Imperial Hospital Ltd, Narayana Hrudayalaya said in a filing to BSE.

Under the pact, NH Health Bangladesh will operate and manage the cardiac sciences department of a unit of the Imperial Hospital Ltd being set-up in Chittagong on a revenue sharing basis, it added.

Shares of Narayana Hrudayalaya today closed at Rs 249.15 per scrip on BSE, down 1.50 per cent from its previous close.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 10:00 pm

tags #Business #India #Narayana Hrudayalaya

